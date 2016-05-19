May 19 Pvh Corp Says As Amended, Facilities
Provide For A U.S. Dollar
* Maturity of term loan a facility and revolving credit
facilities has been extended from february 2019 to may 2021
* Amended credit facilities provide for additional covenant
flexibility and transaction will result in overall lower
interest expense
* Amended its credit facilities and repaid all of its
approximately $582 million principal amount of outstanding term
loan b loans
* As amended facilities provide for senior secured revolving
credit facilities with availability in an aggregate amount of
approximately $710 million
* Denominated term loan a facility in a principal amount of
approximately $2.35 billion
* Pvh corp. Announces amendment of senior credit facilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)