May 19 Toll Brothers Inc

* Finalized a new five-year $1.215 billion bank credit facility

* Unsecured facility matures in may 2021, replaces company's existing $1.035 billion revolving credit facility

* New credit facility has an accordion feature under which it can increase to a maximum of $2.0 billion

* Toll brothers announces $1.215 billion bank credit facility