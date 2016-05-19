May 19 Autodesk Inc Sees 2017 Revenue $1,950 Mln

* Total subscriptions increased 132,000 from q4 of fiscal 2016 to 2.71 million at end of q1

* Sees q2 revenue $500 million - $520 million

* Qtrly total annualized recurring revenue (arr) was $1.44 billion, an increase of 9 percent compared to q1 last year

* Sees 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.95 to $0.70

* Sees q2 gaap loss per share $0.73 - $0.63

* Sees 2017 gaap loss per share $3.25 - $2.87

* Sees fy net subscription additions of 475,000 - 525,000

* Sees q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 - $0.11

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.71, revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $542.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autodesk first quarter results driven by strong subscription additions

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $512 million versus i/b/e/s view $513 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.77