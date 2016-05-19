May 20 New York & Company Inc
* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 2.3 pct
* Sees net sales and comparable store sales are expected to
be flat to slightly negative for Q2
* Sees Q2 gross margin is expected to be flat to up 50 basis
points from prior year's Q2
* Total inventory at end of Q2 is expected to increase over
prior year Q2 in mid single-digit percentage range
* Capital expenditures for Q2 of fiscal year 2016 are
projected to be between $9 million and $10 million
* New York & Company announces 2016 first quarter results
and introduces Q2 guidance
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $216 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
