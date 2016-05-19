May 19 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc
* Sees 2016 total net production 402,800 MCFE/D to 444,600
MCFE/D
* Proceeds from sale immediately used to pay down borrowings
under Vanguard's reserve based credit facility
* Have implemented hedging program for about 84% and 69% of
natural gas production for balance of 2016 and 2017,
respectively
* Sale of its natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids
assets in scoop/stack area in Oklahoma for an adjusted price of
$272.5 million
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc says 2016 spring borrowing
base redetermination is scheduled to be completed on may 26,
2016
* Vanguard Natural Resources, Llc announces closing of
scoop/stack asset sale in Oklahoma and provides updated 2016
outlook
