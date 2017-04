May 19 Concho Resources Inc

* Says CFO Darin G. Holderness to retire

* Jack F. Harper, who is currently executive vice president of company, has assumed additional roles of chief financial officer

Concho Resources Inc. Announces retirements of chief financial officer and senior vice president of exploration