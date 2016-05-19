May 19 Newnorth Projects Ltd
* Filed for claim for $5 million against purchaser in
respect to conditional purchase and sale to dispose its
interest in partnership
* Purchaser has indicated to company that it is not willing
to complete fort Mcmurray transaction.
* Is of view that all conditions to completion in respect of
fort Mcmurray transaction have been satisfied
* Intends to vigorously pursue all available rights and
remedies against purchaser in respect of Fort Mcmurray
transaction
* Says will provide an update in respect of status of Fort
Mcmurray transaction when additional information is available
* Newnorth provides update on Fort Mcmurray sale
