Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
May 20 Wl Ross & Co. Llc
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Affiliate CEW Germany GMBH sold about 20 percent of outstanding shares in Vtg Aktiengesellschaft to Kuehne Holding AG
* WL Ross & Co. sells 20 percent of VTG AG, completing a EUR358 million divestiture Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit