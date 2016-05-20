OPEC, Russia spare Asia oil supply cuts in fight to hold market share
* Supply gain occurs despite OPEC, non-OPEC pledge to cut 1.8 mil bpd in H1 2017
May 20 Apivio Systems Inc
* Apivio systems inc qtrly sales increased 13% to cad $13,129,241
* Qtrly total revenues $13.1 million versus $11.6 million
* Apivio systems inc qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Apivio announces first quarter financial results
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.