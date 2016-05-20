OPEC, Russia spare Asia oil supply cuts in fight to hold market share
* Supply gain occurs despite OPEC, non-OPEC pledge to cut 1.8 mil bpd in H1 2017
May 20 Foot Locker Inc
* Excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for q1 increased 3.9 percent
* At april 30, 2016 , company's merchandise inventories were $1,260 million , 2.1 percent higher than at end of q1 last year
* Remain confident can achieve a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and a double-digit earnings per share increase for 2016
* Foot locker, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.39
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.987 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2 billion
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.