May 20 ReneSola Ltd

* ReneSola signs framework agreement to develop 116mw projects in Turkey

* Says projects will be transferred into a new joint venture in which ReneSola and UCK Group will each hold 50 pct

* Says joint venture intends to own 70 mw of operating projects by early 2017