OPEC, Russia spare Asia oil supply cuts in fight to hold market share
* Supply gain occurs despite OPEC, non-OPEC pledge to cut 1.8 mil bpd in H1 2017
May 20 ReneSola Ltd
* ReneSola signs framework agreement to develop 116mw projects in Turkey
* Says projects will be transferred into a new joint venture in which ReneSola and UCK Group will each hold 50 pct
* Says joint venture intends to own 70 mw of operating projects by early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.