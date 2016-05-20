May 20 Destination Xl Group, Inc.

* Reports first-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 sales $107.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.6 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we expect sales growth to improve in Q2"

* Inventory was $125.8 million at April 30, 2016, compared with $125.0 million at January 30, 2016 and $123.8 million at May 2, 2015

* Destination XL Group Inc sees FY total comparable sales increase in range of 4.8 pct to 5.5 pct

* Destination XL Group Inc sees capital expenditures of approximately $30.0 million in fiscal 2016

* Current sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2016 is still within original guidance previously provided

* Destination XL Group Inc sees 2016 free cash flow before DXL capital expenditures of about $25.6 million to $30.6 million

* Company has raised its FY 2016 cash flow guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)