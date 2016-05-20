May 20 Destination Xl Group, Inc.
* Reports first-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 sales $107.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.6 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "we expect sales growth to improve in Q2"
* Inventory was $125.8 million at April 30, 2016, compared
with $125.0 million at January 30, 2016 and $123.8 million at
May 2, 2015
* Destination XL Group Inc sees FY total comparable sales
increase in range of 4.8 pct to 5.5 pct
* Destination XL Group Inc sees capital expenditures of
approximately $30.0 million in fiscal 2016
* Current sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2016 is
still within original guidance previously provided
* Destination XL Group Inc sees 2016 free cash flow before
DXL capital expenditures of about $25.6 million to $30.6 million
* Company has raised its FY 2016 cash flow guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)