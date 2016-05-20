May 20 Campbell Soup Co
* Raises adjusted eps guidance range, now expects adjusted
eps growth of +11 to +13 percent, or $2.93 to $3.00 per share
* Campbell soup co qtrly organic sales decreased 2 percent
* "we expect organic sales to grow in q4 and next fiscal
year"
* 2016 adjusted earnings per share guidance includes
estimated 2 percent-point negative impact from currency
translation, impact of garden fresh gourmet deal
* Qtrly americas simple meals and beverages sales decreased
3 percent in quarter to $999 million
* Qtrly u.s. Soup sales decreased 5 percent
* Current quarter included $54 million of charges related to
a pension benefit mark-to-market adjustment
* Current quarter included $13 million of charges related to
implementation of new organizational structure and cost savings
initiatives
* Current quarter also included a $25 million gain from
settlement of a claim related to kelsen acquisition
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebit up 11% to 13%
* Reports Third-Quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 sales $1.87 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)