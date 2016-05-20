May 20 Campbell Soup Co

* Raises adjusted eps guidance range, now expects adjusted eps growth of +11 to +13 percent, or $2.93 to $3.00 per share

* Campbell soup co qtrly organic sales decreased 2 percent

* "we expect organic sales to grow in q4 and next fiscal year"

* 2016 adjusted earnings per share guidance includes estimated 2 percent-point negative impact from currency translation, impact of garden fresh gourmet deal

* Qtrly americas simple meals and beverages sales decreased 3 percent in quarter to $999 million

* Qtrly u.s. Soup sales decreased 5 percent

* Current quarter included $54 million of charges related to a pension benefit mark-to-market adjustment

* Current quarter included $13 million of charges related to implementation of new organizational structure and cost savings initiatives

* Current quarter also included a $25 million gain from settlement of a claim related to kelsen acquisition

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebit up 11% to 13%

* Reports Third-Quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 sales $1.87 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)