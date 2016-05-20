Nokia beats market expectations in fourth quarter
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.
May 20 Centrus Energy Corp
* Appoints Dennis Scott as vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer & corporate secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.