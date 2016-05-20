CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* American lithium corp says co will acquire rights to earn an 80 percent interest in and to a series of 36 mining claims totaling 2960 acres located in nevada
* American lithium to acquire fish south lithium property in esmeralda county, nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan