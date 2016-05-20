BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
May 20 Peoples Bancorp Inc :
* Peoples Bancorp Inc. announces retirement of Richard Ferguson from board of directors; David L. Mead elected chairman of the board
* Mead will also serve as chairman of board of directors of Peoples Bank
* David L. Mead succeeds Ferguson as Chairman
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.