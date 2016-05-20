May 20 Rouse Properties Inc :

* Rouse Properties announces leadership transition

* Brian Harper to serve as CEO of Rouse Properties under Brookfield's ownership

* Andrew Silberfein will step down from role of president and CEO and from board of directors to pursue other opportunities

* Silberfein will remain CEO until Rouse's transaction with Brookfield closes, which is expected to occur in Q3 of 2016