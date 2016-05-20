BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
May 20 Rouse Properties Inc :
* Rouse Properties announces leadership transition
* Brian Harper to serve as CEO of Rouse Properties under Brookfield's ownership
* Andrew Silberfein will step down from role of president and CEO and from board of directors to pursue other opportunities
* Silberfein will remain CEO until Rouse's transaction with Brookfield closes, which is expected to occur in Q3 of 2016
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
