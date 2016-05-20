May 20 Impact Silver Corp

* Impact silver corp says announce a brokered private placement of a minimum of $3 million worth of units at a price of $0.57 per unit

* Proceeds of offering will be used to fund co's continued exploration and development of its silver assets in mexico

* Impact silver announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)