BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
May 20 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire Avenue Financial Holdings
* Anticipates that merger of holding companies and banks should become effective late in Q2 or early in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing