PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Comstock Metals Ltd
* Comstock announces further increase to private placement and grant of stock options
* Announce a further increase to non-brokered private placement financing to CDN$1.5 million
* Will have an option to increase size of financing by up to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TAIPEI, Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc said it will suspend its service in Taiwan from Feb. 10, the latest salvo in the wrangle between the island's authorities and the global ride-hailing service company.
* Toyota's U.S. production has risen since 1980s - Akio Toyoda