UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
May 20 Yum! Brands
* Yum! Brands Inc says planned separation of its china business is on track to be completed by end of 2016
* "additional repurchases part of co's commitment to returning $6.2 billion of capital to shareholders prior to planned separation of china unit"
* yum! Brands Inc says quarterly dividend is in addition to targeted $6.2 billion in return of capital
* Yum! Brands Inc says $4.2 billion in additional share repurchases of outstanding common stock is authorized through december 31, 2016
* Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces authorization of up to $4.2 billion in share repurchases and declares quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: