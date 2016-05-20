UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 20 Pegasystems Inc
* Pegasystems Inc says expiration date of current repurchase program has been extended from june 30, 2016 to june 30, 2017
* Pegasystems Inc says amount of stock company is authorized to repurchase has been increased from approximately $24 million
* Pegasystems Inc says authorized repurchase program has been increased to $50 million
* Pegasystems expands current share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: