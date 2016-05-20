May 20 Pegasystems Inc

* Pegasystems Inc says expiration date of current repurchase program has been extended from june 30, 2016 to june 30, 2017

* Pegasystems Inc says amount of stock company is authorized to repurchase has been increased from approximately $24 million

* Pegasystems Inc says authorized repurchase program has been increased to $50 million

* Pegasystems expands current share repurchase program