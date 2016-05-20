EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 20 Rignet Inc
* Rignet Inc says former TSI business has been renamed Rignet Systems Integration and Automation
* Rignet inc says new integrated structure will result in reduction of annual costs of approximately $1.0 million
* In connection with restructuring, gerry gutierrez, group vice president of TSI departed company
* Rignet announces TSI restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says