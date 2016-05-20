May 20 Rignet Inc

* Rignet Inc says former TSI business has been renamed Rignet Systems Integration and Automation

* Rignet inc says new integrated structure will result in reduction of annual costs of approximately $1.0 million

* In connection with restructuring, gerry gutierrez, group vice president of TSI departed company

* Rignet announces TSI restructuring plan