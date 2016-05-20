May 20 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd

* According to proposal letter, consortium members beneficially owned, in aggregate, about 34.61% of co's outstanding share capital

* Company's board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider proposal

* Received proposal from consortium for buying outstanding equity interest of company not already owned by consortium

* Proposal to buy at price of US$2.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS") or US$0.333 per ordinary share

* Actions Semiconductor announces the receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)