May 20 Potash Ridge Corp

* Each unit is priced at $0.25 and is comprised of one common share in capital of Potash Ridge and one-half of one common share purchase warrant

* Says proceeds will be used to advance company's wholly owned valleyfield Fertilizer and Blawn Mountain projects

* Potash Ridge announces private placement of up to $1.4 million