BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
May 23 Klx Inc
* When cost reduction initiatives completed, will have reduced esg headcount by up to 55%, from staffing levels in place at beginning of last fy
* On may 17, 2016, klx acquired herndon for acquisition price of approximately $210 million in cash
* Expect significant continuing headwinds from military and business jet customers during q2
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change