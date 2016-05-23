BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
May 23 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :
* Deal for eur155 million
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc says spig will operate as a subsidiary of B&W under trade name of Babcock & Wilcox SPIG
* Transaction will be funded primarily by B&W's existing foreign cash
* Says deal, based on an enterprise value of eur155 million, is subject to certain adjustments
* B&W to acquire cooling systems and services firm spig Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change