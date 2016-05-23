BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
May 23 Xenoport Inc :
* Deal for $467 million
* Deal for $7.03 per share in cash
* Arbor will commence a tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of Xenoport for $7.03 per share
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both arbor board of directors and Xenoport board of directors
* Deutsche bank has provided sole committed debt financing to arbor in support of transaction
* Centerview partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Xenoport
* Deal provides parties to effect deal that would result in all shares not tendered being converted into right to receive $7.03/share in cash
Arbor pharmaceuticals to acquire Xenoport
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million