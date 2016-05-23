May 23 KBR Inc
* KBR to acquire government services company Wyle
* Transaction price to KBR is $570 million
* Wyle will become a KBR business unit within KBR's
government services segment
* Wyle will become a KBR business unit within KBR's
government services segment
* Says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive
to KBR's earnings per share
* Deal will initially be funded by utilizing KBR's existing
line of credit facility and approximately $200 million in cash
* Wyle will maintain much of its current structure
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by KBR board of
director
* Deal consideration to KBR is after adjustments for
approximately $30 million of acquired tax benefits, among other
things
* "Acquisition is expected to be accretive in first year and
provide longer term synergistic opportunities"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)