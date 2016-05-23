May 23 Renesola Ltd
* Company had cash and equivalents of $190 million as of
march 31 , 2016
* Total debt was $737 million as of march 31, largely
in-line with debt balance as of december 31 , 2015
* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.06
* Qtrly gross margin increased to 17.1% from 16.0% in q4
2015
* Qtrly total external module shipments were 350.7 mw while
module shipments to company's downstream projects were 20.1 mw
* Q2 revenue view $275.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 gross margin to be approximately 18%
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Qtrly total wafer shipments were 351.0 mw, up 79.9% y/y
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $256.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Renesola announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $280 million to $290 million
* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $260.7 million
