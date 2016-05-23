May 23 Ares Capital Corp
* Ares Capital Corporation to acquire American Capital, Ltd.
In transaction valued at $3.4 billion
* American Capital shareholders to receive approximately
$3.43 billion in total cash and stock consideration or $14.95
per fully diluted share
* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously
approved transaction
* American Capital Shareholders to receive $1.47 billion in
cash from co, or $6.41/share, plus 0.483 Ares Capital shares for
each share
* Ares capital shareholders expected to own about 73.9%,
American Capital shareholders to own about 26.1% of combined co
* American capital announced sale of American Capital
Mortgage Management, Llc to American Capital Agency Corp. For
$562 million
* Combined company will remain externally managed by Ares
Capital Management Llc
* All current Ares Capital officers and directors will
remain in their current roles
* Combined company would have on a pro forma basis more than
$13 billion of investments at fair value as of march 31, 2016
* As part of aggregate consideration, Ares Management, L.P.
Will provide financial support to transaction
* Ares Capital Corp says deal is immediately accretive to
core earnings per share, with potential for increased dividends
over time
* Ares Management L.P. Through unit will provide $275
million of cash, or $1.20 per fully diluted share, to American
Capital shareholders
* Elliott Management, holder of 14.4% interest in American
Capital, supports deals and will vote shares in favor at special
meeting
* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc and Bank Of America Merrill
Lynch served as financial advisors to Ares Capital
* Ares Management to waive up to $100 million in part I
income based fees payable for 10 calendar quarters beginning
first quarter after closing
