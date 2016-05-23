May 23 Cdk Global Inc:
* CDK global announces comprehensive reorganization focused
on improving customer experience and creating a more efficient
organization
* New structure, which will become effective July 1, 2016,
will reorganize co into two main operating groups: CDK North
America and CDK International
* CDK Global inc is combining its automotive retail North
America and digital marketing groups into a single business
unit-CDK North America
* Savings targets of realizing a total of $250-275 mln
additional adjusted EBITDA dollars and achieving adjusted EBITDA
margins of 35 percent in 2018
* Dean Crutchfield has been appointed chief information
officer
* Changes to organization will become effective July 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)