May 23 Gannett :
* Gannett issues statement regarding all-cash premium offer
to acquire Tribune Publishing Company
* Notes that Tribune has been "in possession of a customary
non-disclosure agreement provided by Gannett for more than a
month without reply"
* Gannett will review whether to proceed with its
acquisition offer
* Will review whether to proceed with acquisition offer
taking into account results of "withhold" vote at Tribune's 2016
annual meeting
* Notes Tribune issued 4.7 million common shares to single
investor at same price at which Gannett offered to purchase all
Tribune common shares
* Share issuance, when combined with shares sold to entity
controlled by Tribune chairman, gives 2 board members ownership
of about 30 percent
* Will review whether to proceed with acquisition offer
after taking into account Tribune's response to offer & latest
tribune actions
* "Urges" Tribune stockholders to "withhold" votes from
election of all eight tribune directors
* Cash premium offer to acquire Tribune Publishing Company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)