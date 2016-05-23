BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 23 Varian Medical Says Expects To Incur An $35 Mln In Charges For Transaction Advisory Services, Assuming Spin
* Off anticipated to be completed by end of calendar year 2016
* Imaging components business will become a new independent publicly traded company
* New imaging components co expected to have annual revenues of about $575 million
* Says new company's management team will include sunny sanyal as new chief executive officer
* Company does not expect spin-off to impact company's non-gaap financial guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Deal intended to take form of a tax-free distribution to varian stockholders of shares of new company's common stock
* Off is completed by end of calender year
* Says new company's management team will include clarence verhoef as chief financial officer
* Varian medical systems announces plan to spin off imaging components business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: