BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
May 23 Vapor Corp
* Purchase price is $3 million in cash plus any adjustments for inventory levels
* Plans to fund acquisition through currently available cash.
* Vapor corp. Announces agreement to acquire organic grocery store in ft. Myers, florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: