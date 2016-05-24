May 24 Energizer Holdings Inc
* To acquire Handstands Holding Corporation for $340 million
* Intends to ultimately fund acquisition through a
combination of approximately $250 million of existing cash and
committed debt facilities
* To acquire Handstands Holding Corporation ("Handstands")
from Trivest Partners for an aggregate cash purchase price of
$340 million
* Transaction is expected to be leverage neutral to
Energizer's projected levels of debt to EBITDA by Q1 of fiscal
2017
* Anticipates cost synergies of approximately $5 million to
be achieved by leveraging Energizer's global battery platform,
infrastructure and supply chain network
* Avings are projected to be achieved over a period of two
years following close of acquisition
* Excluding items, earnings accretion from deal in first
full year following close is estimated to be $0.15 to $0.20 per
share
* Excluding one-time transaction and integration costs free
cash flow is expected to increase by at least $20 million
* Anticipates cost synergies of about $5 million to be
achieved by leveraging co's global battery platform,
infrastructure, supply chain
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)