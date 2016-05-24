May 24 Tuniu Corp :
* Qtrly net revenue $315.1 million
* "continue to be impacted by a slowing demand for europe"
* Gross bookings which include organized tours and
self-guided tours, increased by 62.5% to rmb3.1 billion (
us$481.7 million ) year-over-year in q1 of 2016
* Sees q2 2016 revenue RMB 2.338 billion to RMB 2.414
billion
* Qtrly net loss per share RMB 1.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $318.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $400.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tuniu announces unaudited first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 revenue rose 62.8 percent to RMB 2.0 billion
