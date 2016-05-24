May 24 Best Buy Reports Better
* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,443 million versus $8,558
million last year
* Qtrly domestic segment comparable sales essentially flat
* For q2 fy17, our guidance is enterprise revenue in range
of $8.35 billion to $8.45 billion
* For q2 fy17, our guidance is enterprise and domestic
comparable sales of approximately flat
* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales fell 0.1 percent
* Not raising full year outlook as q1 represents less than
15% of full year earnings
* Expecting an approximate $0.03 net negative impact on q2
adjusted earnings per share from lapping of periodic profit
sharing benefit from services plan portfolio
* Expecting an approximate $0.06 negative impact from
carryover of last september's services pricing investment on q2
adjusted earnings per share
* Reaffirming previously provided full year financial
outlook
* Expecting slight declines in revenue in first half
followed by growth in back half
* In digital imaging, we are now expecting an approximate
$0.03 to $0.04 negative impact for q2 due to april 2016
earthquake in japan
* During q1 fy17, company made decisions to cease certain
operations and restructure certain teams
* As such, restructuring charges of $29 million were
recorded primarily relating to asset impairments and severance
in q1
* In q1 fy16, restructuring charges of $186 million were
recorded primarily in relation to canadian brand consolidation
* Than-Expected first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69
