BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Root9b Technologies Inc
* Root9b technologies provides 2016 financial outlook
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $48 million
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.