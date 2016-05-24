BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Dsw Inc Sees Comparable Sales Decline 1%
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20per share
* Revised its full year earnings guidance reflecting "expectations for softer sales for balance of year in a challenging retail environment"
* 2% for fy 2016
* 7% for fy 2016
* Dsw inc sees gross margin decline 100 to 150 bps for fy 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $2.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dsw inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 including items
* Q1 sales $681 million versus i/b/e/s view $698.8 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.32 to $1.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.