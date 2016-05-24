BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Barington Capital Group -
* An affiliate has formally notified Chico's Fas, Inc. of its intention to seek election of directors to board
* Beneficially owns approximately 1.4% of its outstanding common stock of Chico's Fas
* Has been communicating privately with Chico's Fas Inc since March 2016
* Believes more significant reductions in Chico's Fas' marketing expenses needed, can be accomplished while still growing sales
* Barington Capital Group announces proxy contest to elect two directors to the board of Chico's Fas, inc.
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.