BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Sky-mobi Ltd
* Q1 revenue RMB 83.7 million versus RMB 233 million
* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.01
* Revenue from smartphone business was RMB81.7 million (US$12.7 million) in Q1 of 2016 compared to RMB219.3 million
* Authorized extension of its existing repurchase program under which co may repurchase up to $20 million of its ADSS to May 25, 2017
* Qtrly revenue impacted by tighter control measures on payment transactions by mobile carriers around China's annual consumer rights day
* Qtrly earnings per share RMB 0.01
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.002
* Expects China's overall mobile gaming industry, android casual gaming segment, to be negatively impacted in potentially in next few years
* Qtrly single-player games average ARPU RMB 11.3 versus RMB 10.3 in Q4
* Qtrly multiplayer games average ARPU RMB 147.6 versus RMB 173.6 in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.