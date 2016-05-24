BRIEF-GE to sell 43 pct stake in Hyundai Card to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
May 24 Valspar Corp
* Valspar reports fiscal second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* Q2 earnings per share $0.99
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 3% for fiscal q2 2016
* Says in light of proposed merger transaction, company is withdrawing its financial and earnings guidance for fiscal 2016
* Suspended share repurchases in fiscal Q2 of 2016 and for balance of fiscal year
* Sherwin-Williams, Valspar believe that no or minimal divestitures should be required to complete deal where Sherwin will buy co for $113per share
* Qtrly net sales $1.06 billion versus $1.08 billion
* If divestitures are required totaling more than $650 million of valspar's 2015 revenues deal price to be adjusted to $105per share in cash
Q2 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sherwin-Williams would have right to terminate transaction in event that required divestitures exceed $1.5 billion of Valspar's 2015 revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).
* Acquires OCL1 US specialist in architectural lighting solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)