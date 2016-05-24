May 24 Niko Resources Ltd

* Niko provides corporate update

* Expects on or about May 31 to commence solicitation of consents to amend trust indenture governing 7% senior notes due Dec, 2017

* Continues to be in default of certain obligations under diamond settlement agreement

* On June 30, 2015, company did not make a scheduled payment of $5 million under terms of diamond settlement agreement

* On September 30, 2015, December 31, 2015, and March 31, company did not make additional scheduled payments totaling $15 million

* Texas court has issued a summary judgment in amount of $20 million plus interest and legal costs

* Texas court has issued a summary judgment in amount of $20 million plus interest and legal costs

* Currently considering implications of this judgement and evaluating all its options, including an appeal