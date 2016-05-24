BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Allergan Plc
* Allergan announces FDA acceptance of NDA filing for oxymetazoline hci cream 1.0%
* Says expects PDUFA date in first half 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.