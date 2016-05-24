May 24 Stratus Properties Inc :

* Board has engaged investment banking firm Hentschel & Company to explore a full range of strategic alternatives

* Review includes sale of Stratus, sale of certain core assets, share repurchase program, developing value of properties

* Stratus Properties reiterates review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for stockholders