May 24 Aqua Metals Inc :

* Now expect to begin recycling lead-acid batteries early in Q3 of 2016

* Plan remains to increase production to 80 metric tons of lead per day by end of 2016

* Net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million in Q1 of 2015

