* Net asset value increased to $14.2 million, or $1.19 per share, at March 31, 2016

* Entered into an arrangement agreement with Lamond Investments Ltd

* Lamond investments will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Humboldt not currently owned by lamond investments

* Humboldt Capital Corp says co's board of directors has unanimously approved arrangement

* Shareholders to receive proportionate share of assets of co,$1.075 cash/share,1.4074 shares of Tuscany Energy for each Humboldt share

* Humboldt Capital Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Humboldt Capital Corporation reports on its financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016 and announces entering into definitive agreement with respect to going private transaction