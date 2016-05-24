May 24 Audiocodes Ltd :

* Received court approval to repurchase up to an additional $15 million of its ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, through October 7, 2016

* Share repurchases will be funded from available working capital

* Audiocodes receives approval for additional share repurchase program