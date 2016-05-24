BRIEF-Siemens CEO guides against further large digital buys
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
May 24 Synopsys Inc :
* Synopsys will receive an initial share delivery of approximately 2.0 million shares
* Remainder of share delivery to be settled on or before August 15, 2016 , upon completion of repurchase
* Synopsys initiates $125 million accelerated share repurchase agreement
* Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein
* Keysight Technologies - Ixia to pay Keysight termination fee in amount of about $59.7 million if previously announced merger is terminated - SEC filing