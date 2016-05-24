May 24 Synopsys Inc :

* Synopsys will receive an initial share delivery of approximately 2.0 million shares

* Remainder of share delivery to be settled on or before August 15, 2016 , upon completion of repurchase

* Synopsys initiates $125 million accelerated share repurchase agreement